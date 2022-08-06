Rangers v Kilmarnock late team news and predicted XIs - major injury boost, new signing in squad, loanee can't play

The Colombia forward has fully recovered from a thigh injury which has kept him out since March last season and which required surgery. Ryan Kent may also return after missing the 2-0 midweek defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise.

New signings Ridvan Yilmaz and Ben Davies could be handed their first Rangers starts after making debuts as substitutes in the Champions League qualifier.

Two players remain sidelined for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side. Defender Filip Helander is still out with a foot problem while midfielder Ianis Hagi has been sidelined since January after suffering cruciate ligament damage.

Alfredo Morelos is back in the Rangers squad for the first time since March. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Kilmarnock will have 20-year-old Jeriel Dorsett in their squad after signing the defender on loan from Reading.

Derek McInnes is hopeful that former Rangers winger Jordan Jones can brush off the minor injury that forced him to miss the opening draw with Dundee United but on-loan Gers defender Lewis Mayo cannot face his parent club.

Blair Alston is back in training after a calf injury but is still a bit behind fitness-wise. On-loan Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zach Hemmings faces two months out with a groin injury while Scott Robinson (heel) and Chris Stokes (hamstring) are still missing.

Rangers predicted XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Yilmaz; Davis, Lundstram; Lawrence, Tillman, Kent; Colak.