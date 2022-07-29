Rangers new signings to miss season opener at Livingston but Alfredo Morelos 'looking stronger'

Longer term injury absentees such as Ianis Hagi, Filip Helander and Kemar Roofe have been left off the list but winger Matondo could make it, having returned to training on Friday.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst explained: “Rabbi had his first individual session [on Friday] – he looks good, but for [Livingston] he’s a bit short of time so he’ll be joining the group on Sunday to prepare for Tuesday’s game.

“Kemar is still out, so will not be in tomorrow’s squad. He’s on the pitch now and hopefully will join sessions in the coming weeks but with Filip we will have to assess over the next few weeks.

“Alex Lowry is fit to train, and is with the B-team at the moment for fitness and game-time."

There is better news for Alfredo Morelos though after the Colombian participated in this week’s open training session at Ibrox.

"He is already taking big parts of the session with us and is looking stronger every day he joins us so hopefully we can have him back really quickly.

Rabbi Matondo (L) will miss the SPFL season opener at Livingston but could be back for the Champions league qualifiers. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"We named him in the squad for the first ties of the UCL competition so hopefully he will be involved really soon,” van Bronckhorst added.