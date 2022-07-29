Alfredo Morelos: Rangers include injured striker in Champions League squad with notable omissions

Morelos appeared at Rangers’ open training session at Ibrox on Monday – taking part in ball drills following an absence from action since a thigh injury in March.

Rangers’ confidence his absence may be approaching an end-point has furthered with the Champions League squad reveal – including the Colombian for the kick-off with Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium next week.

Among Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s 23-man squad is Morelos and new signing Ridvan Yilmaz who spent the week awaiting paperwork to complete his move to Scotland.

Fellow new signings Tom Lawrence, Jon Souttar, Ben Davies, Malik Tillman and Rabbi Matondo make up the new names in the pool, complemented by Antonio Colak who punished Rangers at this stage of the competition last season with two goals at Ibrox.

One attacker who is not included though, is Kemar Roofe. Speculation has linked the Jamaican international with a move to Sheffield Wednesday or Derby County but the striker is also recovering from injury and not expected back until the season is well underway.

Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander also miss out through injury while there is no space for Stephen Kelly, Niko Katic or Jack Simpson. Glenn Middleton misses out with the Scotland under-21 on the verge of a move to Dundee United.

The squad can be changed as the competition advances, or if the competition a club is participating in does.

The A squad list for the Champions League can include up to 25 players but with limits on selection depending on locally trained players. UEFA also employ a B list squad which is unlimited and can comprise of youth players out-die the first-team who have met various registration and selection criteria pertaining to their service with the club.

The current registered Rangers ‘A’ squad in full: Allan McGregor, Robby McCrorie, Jon McLaughlin, James Tavernier, Ridvan Yilmaz, Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Steven Davis, Ryan Kent, Glen Kamara, James Sands, Fashion Sakala, Scott Arfield, Antonio Colak, Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo, Alfredo Morelos, Scott Wright, Malik Tillman.

Antonio Colak scored twice against Rangers at this stage of the Champions League last year, helping Malmo reach the group stages. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)