Rangers: Manager admits to testing experience, lays down challenge to players and speaks on Leon King, Ben Davies and Allan McGregor

Rangers need to gain a point more than Ajax in the next two games – against Liverpool and Napoli – and then beat Ajax at Ibrox to finish above the Dutch champions in Group A.

Third position would guarantee a Europa League knockout play-off tie. Van Bronckhorst believes it is still possible despite a one-sided 2-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield. At the same time Ajax were being surprisingly thumped 6-1 at home by Napoli.

“It’s a very very difficult group with teams from a high level,” said Van Bronckhorst. “Big defeats you see in this group stage and we have to concentrate on being in Europe after the winter break.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool interacts with Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Manager of Rangers after the UEFA Champions League group A match between Liverpool FC and Rangers FC at Anfield on October 04, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"That means results have to come our way in the next two games. That’s the only thing we can have still. The chance to play Ajax in the last game with a chance to qualify for Europe after the break.”

Van Bronckhost admitted it had been another testing experience for a Rangers side struggling to get to grips with the Champions League. “It’s experience,” he said. “We did better than the first game but you know, it is a level where you have to think quicker, pass quicker, move quicker. In the first half there were many moments when we won the ball but had a sloppy pass or our first touch wasn’t good.

“That’s an experience we are facing at the moment and we need to improve in these next three games. It’s a different level in the Champions League. We have used this system a lot in Europe, also in games at home when we had to play against really attacking sides but the margin for error is really small.”

The Dutch manager praised goalkeeper Allan McGregor for keeping his side in the game and backed centre-halves Ben Davies and Leon King. Davies gave away the free kick that led to the first goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold and King conceded a penalty after fouling Luis Diaz. Mo Salah scored from the spot.

“He (McGregor) performed really well,” said Van Bronckhorst. “We know he can perform on this level. Especially the first half – and in the second half he had some good saves.

"So, for me it was a very positive performance. (it was) Also very positive from Leon King, an 18-year-old defender from the academy who played really well today. He was one of our best defenders.