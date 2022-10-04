Rangers players: Four 4s handed out and the man fans didn't want to have to shine gets a 9

Allan McGregor: The veteran keeper was not the one player that Rangers wanted to make any sort of impression on the night. Yet, the Ibrox club had to be grateful he did. He seemed on a mission to deny Darwin Nunez a goal in producing three superb stops from the Uruguyan. It could have been seriously messy without his still razor-sharp reflexes. 9

James Tavernier: The Rangers captain took up forward positions as was afforded him by being deployed at wing-back on the right of a five. Practically never saw the ball there at any point. As with so many in blue, the encounter raged around him. 6

Leon King: Hard to know whether Giovanni van Bronckhorst was being cruel or kind in handing the 18-year-old his first European start in the daunting arena of Anfield. Only his fourth start for the club in total, for all that he toiled bravely, his rashness in bringing down Luis Diaz with both ill-judged arm and clumsy leg for the penalty that brought the decisive second will be all his display is remembered for. 5

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool with Allan McGregor of Rangers at the end UEFA Champions League group A match between Liverpool FC and Rangers FC at Anfield on October 04, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Goldson: It is odd but though Rangers were entirely outplayed and their opponents had a hatful of chances, their centre-backs did not disgrace themselves. This wasn’t the Amsterdam awfulness from the Ibrox backline. Goldson, like his team-mates, really put his back into it, only to come up short. 5

Ben Davies: Crackers that, as a player who left Liverpool only three months ago, the Englishman was playing at Anfield for the first time having earned not a solitary minute under Jurgen Klopp in a year-and-a-half. Perhaps the ungainly nature of the challenge from behind on Nunez that resulted in the free-kick from which Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring told why. 4

Borna Barisic: The Croatian simply wasn’t allowed to make his usual forward forays in possession. With Rangers pinned in, so was he. It made for a frustrating evening but not one in which he was notably exposed, or guilty of poor decision-making. 5

Malik Tillman: The US international was surely selected to offer a threat in the attacking third. He couldn’t offer much of anything, frankly, and it was no surprise when he was withdrawn just after the hour. 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Lundstram: As is a given for the combative Englishman, he put himself about in selfless fashion. File under that dependable man-by rating line to the effect that ‘he couldn’t be faulted for effort’. A shorthand for saying, there was precious little input beyond that. 6

Steven Davis: A Rangers midfield that had no control at any point, and couldn’t get even the slightest grip until a few brief flurries near the close meant the Northern Irishman was hardly witnessed on the ball before he gave way to Ryan Jack after 66 minutes. 5

Alfredo Morelos: A couple of glimpses early on suggested promise with the Columbian then appearing that he could match the physicality of the home defence. Only for the striker to then disappear. 4

Ryan Kent: There was much talk of the winger returning to his old club and using the stage to demonstrate his abundant talents. He used it to demonstrate why he is so exasperating. A couple of flashes of nifty footwork, a couple of mazy runs, then nothing. 4

Advertisement Hide Ad