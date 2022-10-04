Napoli obliterate Ajax with shocking score in Amsterdam to take control of Rangers' Champions League group

What made events in the Dutch capital even more remarkable is that Alfred Schreuder’s men went ahead nine minutes through Mohammed Kudus, but that was as good as it got for Ajax.

Napoli responded nine minutes later via Giacomo Raspadori before further goals from Giovanni di Lorenzo and Piotr Zielinski moved them 3-1 ahead at the interval.

Ajax pressed for a way back into the match but that allowed Napoli to punish them further. Raspadori scored again two minutes into the second half and then the in-form Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratshkelia made it 5-1 with half-an-hour remaining.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of SSC Napoli scores their team's fifth goal past Remko Pasveer of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League group A match between AFC Ajax and SSC Napoli at Johan Cruyff Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ajax captain Dusan Tadic saw red for a second booking on 73 minutes and Napoli completed an amazing night’s work thanks to a goal from Giovanni Simone.

Top of the group, Napoli welcome Ajax to the Estadio San Paolo next week on matchday four.

In Group D, Tottenham Hostpur suffered a frustrating night in Germany, drawing 0-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Marseille breathed life into their campaign in the same pool by defeating Sporting CP 4-1 at the Stade Velodrome.

Leroy Sane scored twice as Group C as Bayern Munich maintained their 100 per cent record with a 5-0 win over Viktoria Plzen, while Internazionale moved into second spot with a 1-0 home win over Barcelona.

Advertisement Hide Ad