The former Scotland international is one of the leading favourites to take over as Rangers manager.

Former Southampton manager Russell Martin admits he is ‘ready’ to make a return to football management just days after the bookies installed him as the favourite to become Rangers’ next manager.

Dismissed as manager of Southampton in December after winning just one of the club’s opening 16 games, the Scottish boss still maintains a reputation as one of the country’s most talented young coaches, and has been heavily linked to the Ibrox manager’s job ever since Belgian boss Philippe Clement was sacked in February.

While Barry Ferguson was been handed the reins at Ibrox on an interim basis until the end of the current campaign, last weekend’s dismal 2-0 home defeat to Hibs, combined with talk of a potential summer takeover, has saw Martin named as the new favourite for the job at Rangers by the bookies, alongside former Gers boss Steven Gerrard.

Martin spent a season on loan to Rangers during his playing career. | Getty Images

Out of work for the first time since being beginning his coaching career in 2019 with MK Dons, the 39-year-old opened up on his sacking at Southampton, and his future management plans during a captivating conversation with former England striker Gary Lineker on The Rest Is Football podcast.

"I knew it was coming [his sacking],” admitted Martin. “I felt it a couple of weeks before and I said to the lads at Spurs, we're 5-0 down at half-time. I went in at 4-0 down thinking the time was done, but it was another minute and I needed to go to the toilet and compose myself before doing a team talk. My assistant walked in and went ‘it's five’, and I thought he was joking. I walked in and said to the lads, listen, I'm getting sacked tonight.

"So I said for 45 minutes, please don't end it in a nine or 10 or whatever, it can't be like that. I feel too much pride in and love for you for that. I hope you can reciprocate that for the next 45 minutes and actually dig in and defend. It was an out of body experience watching the second half.”

In the hour long podcast, Martin also lifted the lid on his three month spell away from the game, and revealed the date he hopes he will officially return to the game as a head coach.

"I've spent time with the kids. Went to Cornwall,” Martin said. “There’s been lots of watching football, and analysing our [he and his coaching team] stuff. Putting stuff together for whatever comes next. But I’ve genuinely enjoyed my first break in 20 years.

"I've done a bit of TV, and watched games. I've taken my boys to football, which was nice, because I've never done that. I turned down a few jobs in the last few months. One or two abroad, and a couple here. It didn't feel right, I wasn't ready. I was a little bit hurt, to be honest with you. But it's really at the point now where I'm starting to feel excited about what's next.

“I’m really happy that I’m still as authentic as I can be, and I believe in the same things. I’m still clear in what I want, and what I believe in. But I’m not far away from where I started off. In fact, I’ve been probably gone a bit more extreme than I would have done at the start.

“I’m pleased about that. But there’s definitely stuff we can do better. I think I need to do everything I can to get to a level to showcase that again, and really show people that it does work and not necessarily with just the best players. Now I’ve had a taste of the [English] Premier League, I want to get back there, and I believe I can.

Russell Martin blames Rangers for Samuel Edozie's failed move to Ibrox on deadline day. | Getty Images

“I didn’t have that at Swansea [pre-season], so we were playing catch up throughout the season - that’s why we got better and better. That time I had at Southampton, being in from day one...is so important. Without that foundation, it would have looked very different. I hope to be back in pre-season, somewhere.

“Context is important. People forget that in football a lot. The culture of the club, what it’s about, what it’s been used to. I’m not sure there’s certain clubs I could go into and ask for patience, where the goalie’s standing on the ball for 25 seconds, but they want it put forward quickly, because that’s what they’ve been used to. I’m aware I’ve probably limited my job options, somewhat.

“I’m aware my next venture might be abroad. I’d be open to that. I want to do it at some point. I want to manage at the highest level. Manage in the Champions League, and to do it in our way - hopefully. We’ll see. It’s a long way off.”