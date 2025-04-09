Rangers fifth successive home defeat has many fans wondering who will be the next man in the Ibrox hotseat after a turbulent domestic season.

While the immediate focus will be on getting a result against Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final this week, there’s no doubt that inconsistent form has many supporters looking towards next season already, wondering which manager can drag them out of the mire and make them challengers once again.

Numerous names have entered the frame since the sacking of Belgian head coach Philippe Clement in February, but as the end of the season approaches, which man will Rangers decide on as the boss that can lead the club forward in 25/26?

Has Barry Ferguson shown enough to be get himself the Ibrox gig on a full-time basis, though? Will ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard fancy a return? Or will Jose Mourinho teasing words for last month come to pass and see him take the reigns in Govan?

Here are the latest odds for the next permanent Rangers manager.*

*All odds are offered by Gambling.com and can change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Gennaro Gattuso - 25/1 A blockbuster appointed if they decided to opt for the ex-Rangers midfielder. Currently boss of Croatian side Hajduk Split. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Derek McInnes - 25/1 Frequently mentioned as potential future Rangers manager whenever the job becomes available, the Kilmarnock boss is unlikely to be offered the job at Ibrox. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Henrik Rydstrom - 25/1 A name that continues to appear on this bookies favourite list, the Malmo FF boss was soundly beaten by Rangers earlier in the campaign. Appointing him as the next Ibrox boss feels unlikely, and his odds reflect that. | AFP Photo: AFP Photo Sales