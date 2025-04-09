Rangers will turn their attention back to the Europa League this week as they welcome Athletic Bilbao to Ibrox in the Europa League quarter-final first leg (kick off: 8pm).

Barry Ferguson’s side suffered defeat for the fifth home game in succession for the first time in history on Saturday, with Hibs running out comfortable and deserved 2-0 winners in Govan. However, the Europa League has provided some unexpected solace solace for the Glasgow giants this year, and the interim boss will hope he can make Rangers supporters dream once more.

Their La Liga opponents arrive as one of the favourites to win the competition though, and enter the tie with one of the best records in the competition, having won seven of their nine Europa League games this season. But will Rangers provide more Thursday night drama under the Ibrox lights, and take a first leg advantage?

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

1 . Oihan Sancet - Athletic Bilbao - AVAILABLE The Spain international has scored 14 goals in all competitions so far this season, but was ruled out of action with injury recently. However, he made his return as a second- half substitute in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Villarreal at the weekend and should be available to start against Rangers. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . John Souttar - Rangers - SUSPENDED The Scotland international is out of the game due to suspension. | Steve Welsh Photo: Steve Welsh Photo Sales

3 . Rafael Fernandes - Rangers - INELIGIBLE Signed on loan in January from Lille, he has hardly featured for Rangers and isn't able to be involved due to not being added to their Europa League squad. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales