Clement wants to bolster defence and Dutch centre-half could be his man

Rangers plan to bring in another defender before the transfer deadline closes at 11pm tonight and according to reports in the Netherlands, they are close to concluding a loan deal for Feyenoord defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo.

Ibrox manager Philippe Clement needs further reinforcements at centre-half, particularly after he let Ben Davies go on loan to Birmingham City earlier this week. And with fitness issues continuing to surround veteran Leon Balogun, the Belgian wants a fourth senior option in that position.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neraysho Kasanwirjo spent last season on loan at Rapid Vienna. | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is being claimed by Dutch media that Kasanwirjo is expected to arrive in Glasgow this morning, with Rangers holding an option to buy the 22-year-old from Feyenoord. Kasanwirjo moved to de Kuip from Groningen in January 2023 but has been unable to establish himself in the Feyenoord first team. He spent last season on loan at Rapid Vienna, where he made 28 appearances, mainly as a right-back.

Rangers have also been linked with Hoffenheim centre-half Stanley Nsoki, who Clement worked with when he was manager of Club Brugge.