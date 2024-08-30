Rangers make major transfer breakthrough as imposing 22y/o touted for imminent Ibrox arrival
Rangers plan to bring in another defender before the transfer deadline closes at 11pm tonight and according to reports in the Netherlands, they are close to concluding a loan deal for Feyenoord defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo.
Ibrox manager Philippe Clement needs further reinforcements at centre-half, particularly after he let Ben Davies go on loan to Birmingham City earlier this week. And with fitness issues continuing to surround veteran Leon Balogun, the Belgian wants a fourth senior option in that position.
It is being claimed by Dutch media that Kasanwirjo is expected to arrive in Glasgow this morning, with Rangers holding an option to buy the 22-year-old from Feyenoord. Kasanwirjo moved to de Kuip from Groningen in January 2023 but has been unable to establish himself in the Feyenoord first team. He spent last season on loan at Rapid Vienna, where he made 28 appearances, mainly as a right-back.
Rangers have also been linked with Hoffenheim centre-half Stanley Nsoki, who Clement worked with when he was manager of Club Brugge.
The development surrounding Kasanwirjo, who came through the famed Ajax youth academy, is set to kick off a busy day of activity at Ibrox, with a number of departures also in the offing. You can read what is expected at Rangers here.
