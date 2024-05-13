Rangers will aim to finish their home campaign with a morale-boosting victory as they face Dundee at Ibrox on Tuesday after falling short in their pursuit of the Scottish Premiership title.

Philippe Clement’s side saw their hopes of winning the league all but end at the weekend when a 2-1 defeat to rivals Celtic left them six points behind the Hoops with just two games remaining. The Belgian boss will aim to take maximum points from his final two games though as his side aims to build some positive momentum heading into a vital Scottish Cup final against Celtic on May 25.

However, Clement has confirmed several first team players will be missing from tomorrow night’s squad against Dundee as the Glasgow giants’ injury list continues to mount. Here is the full list of every injury doubt Rangers have for tomorrow’s game at Ibrox.

1 . Abdallah Sima The Senegalese forward has endured an injury-hit 2024 and is a confirmed absentee for the game against Dundee as he continues to be troubled by a muscle problem. Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Bailey Rice The talented young midfielder would have hoped to get some experience at first-team level before the end of the campaign but has been struck by Rangers' injury curse. Confirmed as out for the game with Dundee. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . John Lundstram While he isn't injured, the 30-year-old midfielder will be absent as he begins the first of a two-game suspension after being shown a red card at the weekend. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales