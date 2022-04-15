Rangers: How much Braga win was worth with €36.4m cash bonanza on offer

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men had to come back from a 1-0 first-leg loss in Portugal and through extra-time to get into the last four.

But now that they are there they have had their odds slashed, even if they are still regarded as the outsiders of the four teams left in the competition.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet, victory over Braga was worth €2.8million to the club alone in prize money, adding to what has already been a lucrative run in Europe's secondary competition.

Rangers reached the Europa League semi-final with a win over Braga. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The latest financial boost takes Rangers earnings in prize money alone from the Europa League to €12.16million.

That doesn't include broadcast revenue as part of the TV deal and gate receipts.

While RB Leipzig are not only regarded as the favourites for the tie, they are the favourites to win the tournament, Rangers will take confidence from defeating Borussia Dortmund over two legs.

If they can replicate it against the Bundesliga opposition, the final will be worth at least €4.6million. That's what the runner-up receives, while the winners are rewarded with the trophy and €8.6million.

It doesn't stop there if Rangers are successful and lift their second ever European trophy. They would earn direct qualification for the Champions League group stages.

Prize money for the group stage involvement is €15.64million, around 75 per cent of what Rangers would get for winning the Europa League having started in the play-off round.