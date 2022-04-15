Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers target will cost 'serious money', Hibs manager's Hearts claim, Huge Ibrox financial boost, Scotland learn play-off fate

They are potentially just 180 minutes away from a final against West Ham United or Eintracht Frankfurt.

Focus will now switch to Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final with Celtic at Hampden Park.

Here is all the latest news, transfer speculation and key headlines from around the SPFL and Scottish football.

World Cup play-off dates

Scotland have finally discovered the date for their crucial World Cup play-off qualifier against Ukraine. Steve Clarke’s men will take on their opponents on Wednesday, June 1 for a chance to play Wales for a place at the World Cup on June 5. It also means Scotland’s Nations League fixtures have had to be rejigged. They will now play three games in June, two against Armenia and one in Dublin against Ireland. (The Scotsman)

Falkirk on manager hunt

Falkirk have confirmed Martin Rennie has stepped down for the rest of the season and will return to the United States. He will be replaced by Kenny Miller for the final three games of the League One season. The Bairns have struggled this campaign and are set for a fourth season in the third tier. A statement read: “Martin joined us in challenging circumstances last December, and we’d like to thank him for stabilising results and for all his hard work in trying to turn around what has been a very difficult season for everyone involved with the club. The process of recruiting a new manager has already begun and we hope to be able to announce an appointment as soon as possible.” (Falkirk Herald)

Hearts celebrations queried

Hibs boss Shaun Maloney appeared to question rival Hearts’ celebrations during and after their 3-1 win at Tynecastle Park in the Edinburgh derby last week. It was a result which ensured a third-place finish for Hearts, while Hibs were consigned to the bottom six. Maloney said: “We'll go into this game confident, not overconfident," he said. "But I did sense after the game, the celebrations during it and after it... how they celebrate a win is up to them. We have certain values at our club that we won't be going into any game with overconfidence." (Evening News)

Rangers cash boost

Progressing past Braga in the Europa League quarter-final to set up a semi-final tie with RB Leipzig has netted Rangers a substantial figure. The victory after extra-time was worth €2.8million in prize money. Giovanni van Bronkchorst’s men trailed 1-0 from the first-leg before winning 3-1 in a dominant display at Ibrox. It takes the prize money earned from the Europa League run to €12.16m.

‘Serious money’ for Rangers target

Former Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell reckons Rangers would have to pay “serious money" to sign Ross Stewart. Kettlewell had the striker at County and believes he would surprise a lot of people having been linked with a move to Ibrox. But regarding how much he could cost from Sunderland, he said: “I’m very friendly with Ross’ agent, I speak to him regularly and I think it’s going to be a situation where a number of clubs down south will be prepared to pay significant sums to get their hands on someone like him. So it looks like Rangers will have to do something similar if they’re serious. Are we talking £4million or £5million? I don’t know but I’d imagine there are clubs down south prepared to pay that type of money.” (Daily Record)

Sutton praise for Rangers

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has labelled Rangers’ progression to the Europa League semi-final as an “enormous achievement”. The club now face RB Leipzig for a place in the final in Seville in May. Sutton said: “I fancied Rangers to go through comfortably. It wasn’t all that comfortable in the end but they got there in the end. The players would have been kicking themselves when they conceded late on. They created big opportunities and had a numerical advantage, the tie should have been over. Credit Rangers for digging deep again.” (Various)