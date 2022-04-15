Rangers Europa League: Huge odds cut but next opponents favourites

Rangers are just 180 minutes away from a Europa League final – and their fifth European final in the club’s history.

By Joel Sked
Friday, 15th April 2022, 9:02 am

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men were excellent for large parts of Thursday’s 3-1 win over Braga after extra-time which allowed them to progress to the semi-final on aggregate.

German side RB Leipzig lie in wait with the ties taking place at the end of the month and start of May.

With the final within touching distance it is unsurprising that Rangers’ odds of winning the tournament have been slashed further by Betfair.

Rangers are two games away from the Europa League final. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

They have gone from being 33/1 to just 7/1 now they are in the last four. However, they are coming up against the favourites in the semi-final.

After RB Leipzig’s win over Atalanta and Eintracht Frankfurt knocking out Barcelona, the Bundesliga side are odds-on at 10/11 to lift the trophy in Seville.

In the other semi-final, Frankfurt face West Ham United. The English side are 17/10 with the Germans 5/1.

Ibrox reaction: Can Rangers really win the Europa League? Gio Van Bronckhorst ha...

