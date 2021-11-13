Rangers hold 'positive talks' with new manager favourite, more scheduled this weekend

Gio van Bronckhorst is currently bookmakers' favourite to return to Rangers as boss (OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The Dutchman spent three years at Ibrox before going on to a glittering career with Arsenal, Barcelona and his national side.

His last job in China ended during the covid pandemic and the 46-year-old was seen in London this morning as Ross Wilson stepped up his search for Steven Gerrard’s replacement this weekend.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank Lampard is also said to be a potential candidate to follow his former England midfield colleague and the club is believed to have a three-man shortlist for the vacancy.

Former Feyenoord boss van Bronckhorst also forms part of the trio and Sky Sports report the Dutchman’s representative described this morning’s talks as ‘positive’.

Rangers will be seeking a complete coaching team as Gary McAllister, Michael Beale and trusted Gerrard lieutenants Jordan Milsom, Tom Culshaw and Scott Mason have also joined Aston Villa.