Rangers new manager talks timeline revealed as club draft up 'shortlist of three'

Former Feyenoord boss Gio van Bronckhorst is said to be interested (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Sporting director Ross Wilson will head up the search to take over at the Scottish champions and will make contact with three candidates over the weekend Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed.

Speculation has been rife over Gerrard’s successor with many names circulating including former Rangers players Gennaro Gattuso, Duncan Ferguson and Derek McInnes.

Another, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, has emerged as the bookmakers’ favourite and is odds-on to take over in Glasgow following a spell in China.

He will be contacted this weekend according to the Italian who believes there are two others in the running.

"Rangers have shortlist ready to replace Gerrard,” he revealed. “The board will start official contacts during the weekend - talk scheduled also with Gio van Bronckhorst.

“Former Rangers and Barça player, he’s in the list together with other two managers. He’s interested in the job.”