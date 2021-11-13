Rangers coaching team appointed at Aston Villa following Steven Gerrard move, former Hearts coach also involved

Steven Gerrard has kept his backroom team largely intact for his move to Aston Villa (Picture: SNS)

The 41-year-old moved to the Midlands on a three-and-a-half-year deal on Thursday following several days of speculation that the Scottish champions’ boss would replace Dean Smith at the 16th placed side.

Assistant Gary McAllister was confirmed as following the manager south and further details of his backroom team have been revealed.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As with the regime which led Rangers to the Scottish league crown last season, there is a strong Liverpool influence to Gerrard's staff.

As well as former Anfield team-mate McAllister, Tom Culshaw will again follow the former Reds midfielder and youth coach having been his assistant at Mellwood and technical expert at Ibrox. Fitness coach Jordan Milsom will take a similar role and Scott Mason has also joined the club – both with a background in Merseyside.

And Michael Beale, the tactical guru at Rangers will assume a new title at Villa as assistant head-coach, mirroring McAllister's position.

However there will be a Scottish element to the staff. As well as having the former Scotland captain as assistant, Austin MacPhee will be retained by Gerrard, having previously worked at Villa under previous boss Dean Smith. He will be kept on as will Neil Cutler and Aaron Danks.

Rangers are still seeking a successor to Gerrard and his staff following their move. Giovanni van Bronckhorst is believed to be in the running for the role, as is Frank Lampard, with Ross Wilson in London heading up the search this weekend.