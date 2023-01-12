Rangers given Todd Cantwell transfer fee hint as Norwich City reject bid

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell is a man in demand, wanted by Rangers as well as clubs in the English Championship.

The 24-year-old is in the final six months of his contract at Carrow Road and it is understood the Canaries are willing to listen to offers for the former England Under-21 star who has not played since the middle of November.

Cantwell was back on the bench for a Championship match with Watford at the start of the month but was left out of the squad for the FA Cup clash with fellow league side Blackburn Rovers. And it is the Ewood Park side who have made a move for the player.

According to The Sun, Blackburn have had an offer of £1.5million rejected by Norwich City. The Norfolk-based club are now under new management with David Wagner taking the reins and it is hoped they can raise money during the January transfer window to allow him to put his own mark on a side which is currently sitting mid-table.

Cantwell has made 129 appearances for the Canaries during his time at the club, including 45 in the Premier League. He spent part of last season on loan at Bournemouth.

Rangers boss Michael Beale is reported to be keen on both the Norwich City star and Everton midfielder Tom Davies, addressing the speculation at the weekend following the 2-0 win over Dundee United.

“Todd was an excellent player when he was young and playing against my Liverpool Under-23s,” he said. I thought he would go on and have a fantastic career. He had that at the start and he is maybe just looking for a move to re-ignite it but I think he is a fantastic player at a good age.

“And Tom Davies, he used to kick my Liverpool Under-23s team all around the place. There’s a bit of John Lundstram about him. But again, two really good players. Not confirming anything with those two. But there’s a lot of players we are speaking to at the moment. I have to be excited about working with someone and the journey they are going on.”

Norwich City have rejected a bid for Rangers target Todd Cantwell. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)