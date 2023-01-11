Alex Kpakpe: Who is Rangers' first January signing, ex-Chelsea, £25m cousin and contract length

On Tuesday Rangers announced a number of new contracts for academy players with goalkeeper Jacob Pazikas extending his stay until 2025, Leyton Grant and Findlay Curtis until 2024 and Jamie Newton until this summer.

It was also confirmed that Alex Kpakpe had signed a short-term deal until the end of the season. The Athletic revealed last month that the Ibrox side had an interest in the 18-year-old following his departure from Chelsea in November and that he featured in a bounce game.

The defender has been provided with an opportunity to not only prove his talent but his fitness following injury and illness issues in the past. Having started out as a defensive midfielder, the teenager has shown his versatility in defence. Although predominantly a left-back he can also play in the centre and he values his pace having competed in the 100m when he was younger.

Kpakpe, who was born in London but qualifies for the Ivory Coast, has had a tough time of it on the pitch across the past three seasons. He didn’t feature prior to his release earlier this campaign. In the previous two, he made just nine appearances in total in the Under-18 Premier League.

He spent four years at Chelsea, turning pro in 2021, a moment he hails as the best in his fledgling career so far.

"It was a very big achievement for me and my family,” he told the Chelsea website. “Not many players get this opportunity and for me to be offered one was really important for me to know that Chelsea have belief in me as a player.

Kpakpe comes from footballing stock. His cousins are Ryan Sessegnon, who Tottenham Hotspur paid Fulham a reported £25million for, and Steven Sessegnon, who is still on the books of the Cottagers, and are “the reason why I started to play football. They were so dedicated to the game and it was really inspirational for me to see.”

The defender could feature for Rangers B in the Lowland League. The team defeated Civil Service Strollers 3-1 on Tuesday night with Alex Lowry producing a brilliant individual performance as he netted a hat-trick. They sit third in the table with 13 games remaining.

