It the time of year when all football fans rejoice as EA Sports’ new FIFA title is released across the United Kingdom.

It has been the world’s most popular football franchise for well over two decades and the latest edition – FIFA 23 – has seen gamers pre-order the game in their droves and with over 19,000 players across 700 teams, in more than 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues around the world – including the Women’s Super League for the first time.

And when it comes to Rangers, there’s always intrigue as to which Gers stars rank highest on the game – especially with the club now included in the Champions League.

Here are which Ibrox stars will feature on the game and how they rank.

1. James Tavernier - 78 Rangers captain James Tavernier is the stand out player for the club on Fifa 23, with his top attribute being his pace and sprint speed.

2. Alfredo Morelos - 76 Alfredo Morelos comes in as Rangers best forward, with his key attribute being his physically at 81 - although the do rank his aggression quite highly too.

3. Ryan Kent - 76 He's had a quiet season for Rangers so far, but Ryan Kent still ranks highly on Fifa 23 with acceleration and sprint speed his top attributes.

4. Connor Goldson - 75 Long seen as Rangers best defender, he is ranked as exactly that on the gaming franchise, with physically his top attribute.