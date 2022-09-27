Rangers Fifa 23 ratings: Here is how every Ibrox player rates on FIFA 23 - including Tavernier, Lundstram and surprising winger rating
Here is the full list of ratings for each Rangers player on the new EA Sports’ FIFA 23 game, which is released today.
It the time of year when all football fans rejoice as EA Sports’ new FIFA title is released across the United Kingdom.
It has been the world’s most popular football franchise for well over two decades and the latest edition – FIFA 23 – has seen gamers pre-order the game in their droves and with over 19,000 players across 700 teams, in more than 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues around the world – including the Women’s Super League for the first time.
£1m ex-Rangers star retires aged 28 as he admits 'I've prepared for this’ EA Sports FC: When does FIFA 23 come out, are EA to stop making FIFA, what is EA Sports FC, EAFC
And when it comes to Rangers, there’s always intrigue as to which Gers stars rank highest on the game – especially with the club now included in the Champions League.
Here are which Ibrox stars will feature on the game and how they rank.