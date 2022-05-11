EA Sports are set to end their FIFA series (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

It has been the world’s most popular football simulation video game for almost three decades, but Electronic Arts (EA) have confirmed that they will cease from making FIFA branded football games from 2023.

First released on the SEGA Mega Drive in the early 90s, EA has become a giant in the gaming industry since its launch, with the FIFA series far and wide the most popular release on the brand.

However, it has now been confirmed that the next edition – FIFA 23 – will be the final game in the series.

The company confirmed its partnership with the football governing body will cease following the release of the game, however, they will continue to make football video games, though it will be re-branded and given a brand new name.

What is the new name for FIFA? What is EA Sports FC?

Executive vice president of EA Sports, Cam Weber, noted in a blog post: “Next year, EA Sports FC will become the future of football from EA Sports. Alongside our 300+ licence partners across the sport, we’re ready to take global football experiences to new heights, on behalf of all football fans around the world.”

So, what is EA Sports FC? In short, it is simply the new name for the FIFA brand – but what will be different about it?

The first bit of good news for seasoned FIFA players is EA Sports have confirmed it will also retain its licences for players, teams, leagues and stadiums – which is a major reason for many football fans purchasing the game.

Weber also added further good news, saying: “Everything you love about our games will be part of EA Sports FC – the same great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes will be there.

“Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs and Volta Football will all be there. Our unique licensing portfolio of more than 19,000+ players, 700+ teams, 100+ stadiums and 30 leagues that we’ve continued to invest in for decades will still be there, uniquely in EA Sports FC.

“That includes exclusive partnerships with the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, the MLS – and more to come.”

In essence, it appears EA Sports FC will mirror the FIFA series, albeit with a different name to signal the end of its partnership with football’s governing body.

Interestingly though, FIFA have confirmed they will continue to make their own FIFA series, saying it is working with “third-party studios and publishers” already to develop a brand new simulation game.

When will FIFA 23 be released?

While the news of a split between EA Sports and FIFA may come as a shock to fans, there’s still one more FIFA game to come with the release of FIFA 23 not too far away.