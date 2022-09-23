£1m ex-Rangers star retires aged 28 as he admits 'I've prepared for this'

The midfielder’s career has been ravaged by serious injuries, including “a grade three hamstring tear, a heart problem, a torn ACL and torn medial ligament”, across his time at Rangers, Brentford, who spent £1millioN to sign him, Wigan Athletic and Plymouth Argyle.

MacLeod helped Rangers win the fourth and third tiers and impressed in the Championship to the extent he was handed a Scotland call-up.

The player revealed the fear of his career ending early has always followed him around.

“The surgeons told me they have exhausted all avenues, apart from another op,” MacLeod told the Scottish Sun. “But they had no idea if it would work or benefit me at all.

“I’m still relatively young to quit playing football. But with perhaps another year out after surgery, with no idea how it’s going to go, if I’m going to do other things it’s taking another year out of that.

“You almost prepare yourself for the worst and think your career may end early. Honestly, I’ve had that fear from when I left Rangers. When I eventually got fit, I always had it in my mind that I was never the same as before.”

Now MacLeod's focus is on the transition period as he hopes to remain in football.

Lewis Macleod has retired aged 28. Picture: SNS

“I’ve prepared myself for this," he said. “I’ve still got a love for football. I’d like to be involved in some capacity, recruitment or coaching. I feel I’ve a lot to give the game.