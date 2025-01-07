Rangers departure in doubt after huge transfer as EFL side make approach for Ibrox defender
Birmingham City’s imminent signing of defender Phil Neumann from Hannover 96 could see Ben Davies’ permanent move to St Andrews from Rangers in doubt this summer.
The big-spending Blues are on the verge of confirming the signing of the highly-rated German defender this week as they aim to build ‘a Championship ready’ squad able to compete in the second tier of English football should they secure promotion this season.
Chris Davies’ side are currently two points clear at the top of the league and look destined to return to the EFL Championship, but remain determined to add to their squad this January in order to ensure they do indeed bounce back from relegation at the first time of asking. However, the arrival of defender Neumann could have a knock on effect for one of their key performers, with Davies permanent move now in doubt due to Birmingham’s array of options in the backline.
The 31-year-old joined the Blues on a loan deal in the summer after a underwhelming spell at Ibrox, with the deal thought to include an option for Birmingham to buy Davies from Rangers permanently. While Davies wasn't initially able to break into the Blues starting XI, he has been a regular fixture in the St Andrew’s defence over the last few months.
However, with Davies now forced to compete for a first-team spot alongside Christoph Klarer, new signing Neumann and club captain Dion Sanderson, Rangers could be dealt a blow if the Blues decide against making a deal for Davies permanent in the summer.
Staying in the Midlands, EFL Championship promotion chasers West Bromwich Albion are reportedly preparing to make a move for out-of-favour Rangers full-back Adam Devine this month, after the young defender was told he has no future at Ibrox. The Baggies are looking to provide Darnell Furlong with competition, and see the 21-year-old as a versatile option that can provide competition in both full-back positions at a bargain price.
The Rangers academy product has taken on loan spells with Motherwell, Brechin City and Patrick Thistle in the past and even managed to break into the Light Blues first-team under ex-Ibrox boss Michael Beale. However, the six-time Scotland Under-21 international has fallen out of the first-team picture completely under Belgian boss Philippe Clement, with Devine not featuring in the Gers first team for over a year.
According to journalist Alan Nixon, that had led to the manager-less Baggies weighing up an approach for the Gers academy graduate with his contract expiring in the summer. The reports claims West Brom will consider a pre-contract agreement, but would also be prepared to pay ‘a small fee’, which they believe could be enough to secure Devine’s signature immediately.
