Here are the latest Scottish football transfer stories this Tuesday morning - including Rangers, Celtic and Motherwell.

Aberdeen in £800k chase

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is hoping to add versatile defender Alexander Jensen to his squad this month, according to the Daily Record. The Dons completed the signing of Jeppe Okkels yesterday, and are hoping they can now conclude a deal for the Brommapojkarna full-back. though a price tag of £800,000 could prove to be a stumbling block.

Capable of playing in central-midfield, the Dane is seen as a useful addition to Thelin’s squad as he looks to arrest their alarming slump that has seen them winless in their last 10 games. The 23-year-old was an ever present after Brommapojkarna in 2023, playing every single minute of the 2023 Allsvenskan season after joining the club from Fredericia.

EFL side rival Rangers for £2m target

Scotland international Ryan Porteous looks to be on his way out of Watford this month after it was revealed that he is ‘currently unhappy with his situation’ at Vicarage Road. According to a report from FussballEuropa, the ex-Hibs defender is eager to leave the Hornets before the transfer window closes this month and has interest in his services from clubs across the UK - including surprise interest from Rangers. With the rumour mill in full swing, the Ibrox giants were credited with an interest in Porteous last night as head coach Philippe Clement looks to address an injury crisis in defence. The Belgian currently has John Souttar, Leon Balogun, James Tavernier, Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Dujon Sterling all out injured.

However, one club appears to have leapfrogged the Gers in the race for Porteous signature, with EFL Championship strugglers Hull City reportedly launching a £2million bid for the 25-year-old. The Tigers currently sit third from bottom in the EFL Championship, and new head coach Ruben Selles has targeted experienced defenders in January as he attempts to steer Hull away from the relegation trap door. Hull have also been linked with Nottingham Forest’s Willy Boly, while they are said to edging closer to a deal for ex-Rangers forward Matt Crooks, with the striker in talks to join the club from Real Salt Lake in the MLS.

Clubs circle for Ross County defender

Scottish Premiership strugglers Ross County are prepared to listen to offers for defender Rickie Lamie. The former Dundee and Motherwell centre-back has struggled for game time this season, which has alerted a host of Scottish Championship clubs to his potential availability. The 31-year-old only joined the Staggies in the summer, but saw his progress curtailed by injury and head coach Don Cowie is now happy to sanction a move for the defender, who is keen to play regular first team football.

The Staggies confirmed their first incoming of the window yesterday, with the signing of striker Kieran Phillips from Huddersfield Town. The 24-year-old has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal and joins the Dingwall outfit for an undisclosed fee.

Dundee United given striker boost

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has handed Dundee United a boost by hinting that he expects on loan striker Sam Dalby to remain at Tannadice until the end of the season. Dalby, 25, has been in fine form for Jim Goodwin’s side this season, scoring 10 goals in 18 league appearances since joining on loan in the summer, but is able to be recalled by the high-flying EFL League One side this month if the club wish to do so.

“Sam is there for the season, there is the opportunity to call him back and we're just going to weigh everything up,” admitted Parkinson. “Be fair to Dundee United because they have been great for him and be fair to Sam as well. He's a player we rate but we just felt it was time for him to go and be someone's number nine. He needed that and what a great loan move it's been for him so far. He's done really well but we felt he would be given a run of games. He's got real quality and it was great for us to watch the game the other night and to see him keep getting goals.”

Motherwell linked to talented Welsh teen

Highly-rated Coventry City midfielder Kai Andrews is set to complete a loan move to Motherwell this week, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke. The Wales under-19 international is said to be close to agreeing a deal that will see Frank Lampard allow the talented teenager spent the second-half of the campaign at Fir Park, with Stuart Kettlewell able to bolster his options in the centre of midfield.

With Lennon Miller expected to miss up to two months with injury, Motherwell are in the market this January for reinforcements in the engine room, and appear to have landed Andrews on a temporary deal. The youngster has been a regular feature on the Sky Blues substitute bench this season but will be allowed to make a temporary move to the Scottish Premiership in order to gain valuable senior experience. Meanwhile, Motherwell boss Kettlewell has been handed a one-match ban after being sent off in the match with Rangers and will not be in the dugout for the upcoming clash with Kilmarnock.

Boss offers nine-word update on Celtic target

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta offered fans a blunt update on the future of left-back Kieran Tierney after reports that the defender was edging closer to a return to Celtic. Tierney has been strongly tipped to make an emotional return to Lennoxtown this month, with the champions hoping to seal a loan move for the 27-year-old ahead of agreeing a a three-year Bosman transfer move in June. Celtic fans chanted the player’s name in the dying minutes of their 3-0 weekend win over St Mirren, with excitement building around the player’s return.