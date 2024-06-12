Here are all the latest headlines from around the Scottish Premiership - including Rangers, Celtic and Hibs.

Celtic ‘identify key transfer target’

The Hoops have identified a key summer transfer target in their bid to replace the outgoing Joe Hart this summer. The 37-year-old former England goalkeeper brought down the curtain on his glittering career following the 1-0 Scottish Cup final win over Rangers last month, to leave the club searching for a new number one ahead of the 24/25 campaign.

The club had been tipped to move for 35-year-old Newcastle United stopper Martin Dúbravka in recent days but, according to reports, Celtic have their eyes on Sparta Prague goalkeeper Peter Vindahl Jensen instead. The former Denmark under-21 international helped his club win the Czech First League in his debut season after originally joining on loan and is said to be available for a fee of around £4 million.

New face arriving at Hibs

New Hibs boss David Gray has begun the process of shaping his backroom staff at Easter Road after being appointed the club’s head coach last week. Gray is set to add ex-team mate Liam Craig to his coaching staff, with the Queen’s Park assistant manager expected to join the Leith based club soon. The 37-year-old played in Edinburgh between 2013 and 2015 alongside Gray and the pair are believed to have maintained a good relationship, which has led to the switch.

Appointed as the new head coach at Easter Road last week, Gray will look to bring in a new goalkeeping coach and assistant manager soon as he looks to build his backroom team. He was dealt a blow last week, however, when his attempt to lure Liam Fox from Hearts were scuppered when the Tynecastle outfit offered the B team coach a new deal.

Rangers dealt potential transfer blow