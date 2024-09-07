Rangers contracts 24/25: Every Gers player out of contract at Ibrox next summer
With the transfer window now shut, Rangers boss Philippe Clement will have his attention fixed on which players can give his squad a much needed lift after another lacklustre start to the campaign.
A revitalizing 6-0 win over Ross County a fortnight ago was extinguished at the weekend as Rangers fell five points behind both Celtic and Aberdeen in the title race after yet another Old Firm derby at Celtic Park, where they lost 3-0.
Already in a rebuild, the Belgian boss is facing a extremely tough task to turn fortunes around and has called for patience as he looks to amend a run of just one title in the last 13 years. With several players in the final year of their Ibrox contracts, a number of players will be aiming to prove they can be part of the club’s future. But which players will see their Rangers careers reassessed this coming summer?
Here are all 9 players out of contract with Rangers in summer 2025.
Lewis Budinauckas
The young goalkeeper has made sporadic appearances on the Rangers substitutes bench. He is third choice this season, but will see his contract expire at the end of the current campaign.
Tom Lawrence
The ex-Derby County player has played regularly since the arrival of Philippe Clement but will see his contract come to an end next summer. As a first team regular, he could be offered a new deal before the end of the season but they may look towards a younger model come June 2025.
Alex Lowry
Highly-rated as a teenager, Lowry has struggled for game time over the last year and saw a loan move to Hearts ended prematurely due to injury. Was linked to Carlisle United on deadline day, but remained in Glasgow. His Ibrox deals runs out at the end of the season.
Leon Balogun
Signed a one year extension with the club in the summer. Has struggled with injuries since though, and will be 37 by the time his contract expires in June 2025. With Robin Propper and John Souttar looking like Rangers’ first choice, Balogun may be retained as back-up. One to watch as the season progresses.
Cole McKinnon
The Gers youngster has sporadic appearances for the first team and will hope for more opportunities this year with his contract up in the summer.
Adam Devine
Started to feature regularly under Michael Beale, but has barely been seen since the arrival of Philippe Clement and was reportedly told he was free to leave last month. His contract expires in June 2025.
Vaclav Cerny
Czechia international winger Cerny in on a one-year loan deal from Wolfsburg, though there was no option to buy included in the deal, meaning his contract at Ibrox comes to an end at the end of the campaign.
Kieran Wright
Rangers goalkeeper Kieran Wright joined Airdrieonians on a loan under the end of the campaign in order to gain some much needed first team experience. His Ibrox contract expires in the summer, which could see the Scottish Championship outfit pick him up for free next year should he impress at the Excelsior Stadium.
Neraysho Kasanwirjo
Similar to Vaclav Cerny, the 22-year-old Dutch defender joined Rangers on a season long-loan deal. However, there is an option to buy with Kasanwirjo's transfer, meaning he could extend his time at Ibrox if the loan move proves successful.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.