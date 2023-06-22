All Sections
Rangers consider options for Ibrox expansion, staggering ticket demand, season ticket waiting list

Rangers are looking at different avenues to expand Ibrox with around 10,000 fans on the season ticket waiting list.
By Joel Sked
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 09:30 BST
 Comment

In May the club confirmed plans to upgrade and improve facilities for disabled supporters at Ibrox with work to take place over the next three years. Those upgrades will see the stadium’s capacity increase from 50,817 to 51,500. Yet, there is a strong desire within the club to increase that further.

At a fans’ forum, Rangers chief executive James Bisgrove revealed, via Four Lads Had a Dream, that there are around 10,000 supporters on a waiting list for a season ticket at Ibrox with the renewal rate standing at 99 per cent. Such demand has led the club to explore different options over the longer term.

One of the options being considered is work on the corners between the Sandy Jardine Stand and the Broomloan Road and Copland Road Stands where the TV screens are situated. Depending on the scale of the upgrade it could add between 1,300 and 4,000 seats in each corner. The higher end is estimated to cost upwards of £20million. Another option is lowering the pitch which would add around 4,500 to the capacity and would also require major investment.

During the fans’ forum the extent of the demand for away tickets was also revealed. The club had 15,000 applications for nearly 1,000 briefs for an away match at Aberdeen last season.

Meanwhile, Rangers are reportedly still in the running for Cyriel Dessers, the Nigerian international striker who is with Italian side Cremonese.

Rangers are aiming to expand Ibrox. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)Rangers are aiming to expand Ibrox. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
