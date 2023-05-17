Rangers confirm Ibrox capacity increase as timeline for stadium upgrades revealed

Rangers are to increase the overall capacity of Ibrox Stadium as part of plans to upgrade and improve facilities for disabled supporters.

Work will take place during the upcoming close season and during the summers of 2024 and 2025 that will increase the number of spaces for wheelchair users to 270 while also adding 700 general access seats. Upon completion, the capacity of Ibrox will increase from 50,817 to 51,500.

Rangers say they aim to "provide Ibrox with the best disabled facilities of any stadium in Scotland and become one of the most accessible sports arenas in Europe".

A phased programme of concourse and toilet refurbishment is also under review. Phase one will commence in a matter of weeks and will include key structural works in the Broomloan and Copland Stands with no impact on season ticket holders in these stands for 2023/24.

Rangers will embark on work to improve disabled facilities at Ibrox this summer. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Rangers Disability Access Officer, John Spiers, said: "These fantastic plans will provide Rangers’ disabled supporters with some truly world-class accessible facilities.

"The club are aware our current offering for disabled supporters is not good enough for a club of our standing, however, these works will ensure that Rangers will provide the highest standard of accessibility for our disabled supporters. They will be able to attend matches in significantly more comfort, with hugely improved access to the stadium, as well as fully accessible facilities and views of the match.