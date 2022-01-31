Rangers confirm exit of winger Brandon Barker, but no deal at Hibs likely

The former Hibs and Manchester City winger has spent two-and-a-half years at Ibrox and played 22 times since August 2019, but quickly found himself behind Ryan Kent in the pecking order when the former Liverpool winger joined him at Rangers a few weeks later.

He has only featured once under Giovanni van Bronckhorst and was a peripheral figure under Steven Gerrard, farmed out to Oxford United on loan, last season.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a return to his former club in Edinburgh, but that deal will not be happening as Shaun Maloney turns his attentions to another Manchester City youngster currently on the books at the Etihad Campus.

Barker is the seventh exit under van Bronckhorst this month, and follows Jermain Defoe, Juninho Bacuna and Nathan Patterson in making a permanent move out of Ibrox.

Rangers have recruited on deadline day, bringing right-back Mateuz Zukowski in while linked with Aaron Ramsey.

