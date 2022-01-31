Rangers confirm exit of winger Brandon Barker, but no deal at Hibs likely

Brandon Barker has left Rangers permanently, the Scottish champions have announced.

By David Oliver
Monday, 31st January 2022, 6:30 pm
Updated Monday, 31st January 2022, 6:57 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The former Hibs and Manchester City winger has spent two-and-a-half years at Ibrox and played 22 times since August 2019, but quickly found himself behind Ryan Kent in the pecking order when the former Liverpool winger joined him at Rangers a few weeks later.

He has only featured once under Giovanni van Bronckhorst and was a peripheral figure under Steven Gerrard, farmed out to Oxford United on loan, last season.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

The 25-year-old has been linked with a return to his former club in Edinburgh, but that deal will not be happening as Shaun Maloney turns his attentions to another Manchester City youngster currently on the books at the Etihad Campus.

Barker is the seventh exit under van Bronckhorst this month, and follows Jermain Defoe, Juninho Bacuna and Nathan Patterson in making a permanent move out of Ibrox.

Rangers have recruited on deadline day, bringing right-back Mateuz Zukowski in while linked with Aaron Ramsey.

Don't miss out on a 30 per cent discount on an annual sports subscription. We have a special offer throughout January where you can get a reduced package. Visit https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions/sports for more details

Brandon Barker in action for Rangers. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
HibsIbroxManchester CityRyan Kent
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.