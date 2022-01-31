Hibs transfers: Man City's Morgan Rogers is No 1 target, Jamie Murphy departure could happen, Scott Allan could stay despite interest

Rogers, a 19-year-old English winger, joined Bournemouth on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy in the summer, but he has found it hard to break into the the Cherries’ starting XI under Scott Parker.

Rogers has made 15 appearances for the Skybet Championship title contenders, but the overwhelming majority of them have been from the bench. The player and his parent club want him to get more game-time and he has emerged as Hibs boss Shaun Maloney’s No 1 target before the January transfer window ends.

Huddersfield Town and Blackpool have been linked with the England Under-20 internationalist, but Hibs are very keen to bring him north of the border.

Bournemouth are aware of the potential situation and are looking at attacking reinforcements should Man City decide, as anticipated, to pull the plug on the loan deal.

If Rogers does sign, it would pave the way for fellow forward Jamie Murphy to leave Hibs and sign for Mansfield, with the Easter Road club happy to let the 32-year-old move on. Murphy has been part of the first team this season but The Scotsman understands that Maloney will not stand in the way of the move.

Scott Allan is another Hibs player who is free to exit and while Kilmarnock and Dundee have been credited with an interest in the 30-year-old, the playmaker could well remain at Easter Road until the end of the season, when his contract expires.

Alex Gogic is still expected to join St Mirren, while Sean Mackie could also depart Hibs before the evening is out.

