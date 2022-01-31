Rangers make first deadline-day signing as Ross Wilson explains deal and scouting network

Polish under-21 international Zukowski has completed his deadline-day move from Lechia Gdansk, signing a three-and-a-half year contract with the Scottish champions.

Zukowski was in the final few months of his deal with Lechia and Rangers are believed to have paid a fee in the region of £300,000 for the 20-year-old.

His arrival reinforces van Bronckhorst’s squad following the club record £16 million sale of Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson to Everton earlier in the January transfer window.

Polish under-21 international Mateusz Zukowski (left) has signed a three-and-a-half year contract with Rangers. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

“I am really pleased that we have been able to add Mateusz to our squad.” said van Bronckhorst.

“We knew when Nathan left at the start of the month that we would need cover in the right full-back area, and it is great we have been able to find someone of Mateusz’ quality.

“He will be able to learn so much from our captain and I hope to see him develop further as a player here at Rangers.”

Zukowski, who started his career as a striker and can also play as an attacking midfielder, made his first team debut for Lechia at the age of just 16.

“I am delighted to join Rangers and to make this next step in my career,” he said. “I have been so impressed with everything I have seen and heard about Rangers and to join a club of this size is fantastic for me.

“I look forward to meeting my teammates and to making my debut in front of the supporters as soon as I can.”

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson says Zukowski has been on the Ibrox club’s radar for some time.

“Our scouting network in Europe have tracked him intently and we are pleased that Mateusz has now become a Rangers player,” said Wilson.

“As part of our transfer strategy this window we wanted to recruit a young, right full-back who we see high potential in to further develop.