Rangers confirm Andy Goram tribute at Sunderland friendly match as funeral details announced

Goram died following a short battle with cancer on Saturday and supporters have been mourning the 58-year-old regarded by many as the club’s greatest ever goalkeeper.

In total, he made 260 appearances for the Ibrox side between 1991 and 1998, winning five league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

The Ibrox gates have been turned into a shrine with supporters laying tributes to the legendary shotstopper, while fan group Union Bears have attached a banner to one of the goals at the stadium which simply reads ‘The Goalie’.

Andy Goram in action for Rangers Legends in 2018.

Rangers have also confirmed that Andy Goram's funeral will take place on Monday, July 18 at Wellington Church, Glasgow with further tributes planned for the West Ham United friendly at Ibrox the following day.

A club statement read: “Rangers can today confirm there will be minute’s silence ahead of Saturday’s friendly against Sunderland in memory of legendary goalkeeper Andy Goram.

“He sadly passed away on Saturday following a short battle with cancer at the age of 58.

Tributes for Rangers' legendary goalkeeper Andy Goram outside Ibrox Stadium. (Photo by Euan Cherry / SNS Group)

“The club can also today confirm Andy’s funeral will take place on Monday, 18 July at Wellington Church.