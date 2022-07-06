Rangers confirm Andy Goram tribute at Sunderland friendly match as funeral details announced

Goram died following a short battle with cancer on Saturday and supporters have been mourning the 58-year-old regarded by many as the club’s greatest ever goalkeeper.
In total, he made 260 appearances for the Ibrox side between 1991 and 1998, winning five league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups.
The Ibrox gates have been turned into a shrine with supporters laying tributes to the legendary shotstopper, while fan group Union Bears have attached a banner to one of the goals at the stadium which simply reads ‘The Goalie’.
Rangers have also confirmed that Andy Goram's funeral will take place on Monday, July 18 at Wellington Church, Glasgow with further tributes planned for the West Ham United friendly at Ibrox the following day.
A club statement read: “Rangers can today confirm there will be minute’s silence ahead of Saturday’s friendly against Sunderland in memory of legendary goalkeeper Andy Goram.
“Goram made 260 appearances for Gers between 1991 and 1998. In that time, he won five league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups.
“He sadly passed away on Saturday following a short battle with cancer at the age of 58.
“The club can also today confirm Andy’s funeral will take place on Monday, 18 July at Wellington Church.
“The following day, representatives of Rangers will lay a wreath prior to the West Ham United friendly match, with further tributes planned for that evening to allow supporters to pay their final respects to ‘The Goalie’.