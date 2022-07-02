Andy Goram: Rangers pay emotional tribute and announce death of club legend, aged 58

A legendary figure in the team’s silver-laden spell through the 1990s, the Scotland international was an important part of Walter Smith’s successful side and the nine-in-a-row league title triumph.

His displays earned him the nickname, simply known as ‘The Goalie’.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, Goram made 260 appearances for Rangers but also played for Motherwell and Hibs in Scotland’s top flight as well as Manchester United, Oldham Athletic and Coventry City south of the border.

Andy Goram in action for Rangers against Celtic in November 1996. (Picture: SNS)

He also earned first-class honours for the national cricket team, as well as 43 caps for Scotland.

Rangers’ website paid tribute to the 58-year-old, highlighting his stellar Old Firm performances throughout his Ibrox career, and added: “The thoughts of the directors, management, players and staff are today with Andy’s family, and would ask that their privacy is respected at this sad time. Funeral details will be communicated in due course.”

In total Goram played for 12 clubs thrugh more than 700 games in addition to his international appearances which included both European Championships in 1992 and 1996. He was also named Scottish PFA and Football Writers’ player of the year during Rangers’ treble-winning 1992/93 season, and that year’s epic European run through the Champions League.

The goalkeeper’s recent health issues were made public just two months ago following his diagnosis of oesophageal cancer. Doctors’ initial prognosis gave The Goalie six months to live through the terminal illness but last month Goram admitted his condition had become more severe and began radiotherapy treatment.

Goram began his career at Oldham and moved to Rangers from Hibs in 1991.

Goram told the Daily Record he mistook the early signs of his illness as indigestion but initially turned down chemotherapy after his terminal diagnosis though he pledged to battle the disease.

The 58-year-old’s first Scottish club, Hibs, paid a short social media tribute: “Everyone at Hibernian FC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Andy Goram following a short battle with cancer.”

Former Rangers players Nacho Novo and Andy Firth, himself a fellow goalkeeper, responded to Rangers’ announcement on Instagram. Novo wrote: “RIP legend” followed by tearful and heartbroken emoticons.

Craig Moore, a former team-mate at Ibrox, tweeted: “Unfortunately another huge loss to the Rangers and football family. The Goalie was a great team mate, all or nothing kind of guy and will never be forgotten. What a man. RIP.”

Goram enjoyed success throughout the 1990s under Walter Smith at Rangers. He later played for Motherwell, Manchester United and finished his career with Elgin City. (Picture: SNS)