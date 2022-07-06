Rangers 'prepare six-figure move' for history-making Premiership youngster

The Buddies midfielder became the youngest ever player to play in the Scottish Premiership in March last year when he made his debut in a 3-0 defeat at Ibrox at the age of 16 years and five days.

Reid, a Scotland youth international, is being monitored by a number of clubs, with Crystal Palace and Benfica among those credited with an interest in the highly-rated teenager.

The Daily Record report that Rangers are also keen on landing the Paisley prospect with a view to fielding him in the Lowland League as part of their B team squad.

Rangers are reportedly preparing a bid for St Mirren's Dylan Reid. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Rangers' head of academy Craig Mulholland is believed to have watched Reid during St Mirren's friendly defeat to Northampton Town on Wednesday night with an official six-figure bid said to be in the pipeline.

The Light Blues have already secured a number of youngsters from rival Scottish clubs this summer with Bailey Rice arriving from Motherwell, Lancelot Pollard from Aberdeen, Cammy Cooper from Partick Thistle and Kieron Willox from Inverness.