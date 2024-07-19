The Ibrox club are braced for another bid for their captain

Trabzonspor are expected to return with an improved bid for James Tavernier after Rangers rejected their initial approach for their captain, according to reports.

The Turkish club submitted a formal offer for the 32-year-old right-back on Thursday evening as they look to bolster their squad for the upcoming campaign. However, it has emerged that Rangers chiefs have knocked back the original bid. According to respected football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Turkish side will come back in for Tavernier.

Trabzonspor are also chasing Boavista right-back Pedro Malheiro, with the club's president Ertuğrul Doğan claiming that a new right-back will be signed in the coming days. They have already landed two former Rangers players in Borna Barisic and John Lundstram, while other players are expected to follow.

"The only goal is a Trabzonspor at the top," Dogan said. "We will show an exciting Trabzonspor in the new season. We made six transfers, we will make six more. We will announce our transfers one by one after tomorrow.

“Our plan B was ready for right-back and we immediately took action. Our new right-back will arrive in a day or two. Our only thought is to create a team that makes the fans happy, stands tall on the field and fights. Our fans should not worry. Trabzonspor will fight for the top.”

It remains to be seen if Trabzonspor can come up with enough money to tempt Rangers into selling Tavernier, whose future has been under constant speculation for some months now. Tavernier has also been linked with another Turkish side in Besiktas and Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ettifaq, clubs who are managed by his former Gers managers Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Steven Gerrard respectively.

