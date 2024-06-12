Rangers transfers: Midfielder ready for medical, £6m striker target drops hint, Celtic signing race on cards
Midfielder ready for medical
Rangers could be set to land out-of-contract Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron as their next summer signing. Barron has drawn interest from clubs in England and Serie A but, according to the Scottish Sun, Rangers have moved to the front of the queue after stepping up their interest in the Scotland Under-21 international. It is claimed the 21-year-old is prepared to fly home from his holiday in Portugal to undergo a medical and sign the paperwork with the Ibrox club. Despite being out of contract, Aberdeen will be due compensation for a player who has been developed through their academy since the age of 8. It will be up to the clubs to agree on a fee, otherwise a tribunal will decide how much Rangers must pay. Barron was close to earning a first call-up to the Scotland senior squad for Euro 2024 but just missed out after Ryan Jack and Stuart Armstrong recovered from injury in time. Should the Barron transfer go through he will become the fourth new arrival at Ibrox this summer following Jefte, Oscar Cortes and Clinton Nsiala.
£6m striker target drops hint
Rangers have been heavily linked with a move for Rapid Bucharest striker Albion Rrahmani and fans believe the striker may have offered a major clue over a possible move to Ibrox on social media. The Kosovo international scored 13 goals in 15 matches for the Romanian side last season, who now have former Celtic boss Neil Lennon in charge following his recent appointment. Rrahmani will command a fee in the region of £6m, according to agent Cristian Cernodolea, with reports suggesting Rangers head of recruitment Nils Koppen delivered a sales pitch to the player's representatives at a TransferRoom summit in Mexico last week. Rrahmani added fuel to the speculation by following Pulp - a cafe located on Gibson Street in Glasgow’s West End - on Instagram. On the prospect of an imminent transfer, Cernodolea told GSP: “Knowing the market and what is happening in the market, I am absolutely convinced that Rrahmani will leave this summer. I know Rapid has offers on the table. There are many teams that came to see him, important teams, they had their scouts at matches in Bucharest. I’m sure some of them were impressed, I have information on that. If I had to estimate, I would say that at this point I’m almost convinced Rapid has between €5 and €6 million (around £4.5million) on the table for Rrahmani. And I don’t think they will sell him for that amount. The club is aiming for somewhere around €7 to €8 million (around £6million).”
Celtic signing race on cards
Rangers could be set to enter a transfer race with Celtic for Scotland Euro 2024 call-up Tommy Conway. The Bristol City striker was drafted into Steve Clarke's squad as a last minute replacement for Lyndon Dykes and made his senior international debut as a substitute in the 2-2 draw with Finland at Hampden last Friday. The 21-year-old, who netted 12 goals last season, has just one-year left on his deal at Ashton Gate with the player yet to agree a contract extension with the Championship side. According to the Daily Record, both Old Firm clubs are prepared to make a pre-contract offer to the player that could see him join either side for a bargain £300,000 in cross-border compensation. Celtic and Rangers would likely face competition from clubs in England who are also monitoring the youngster's situation with interest.
