Rangers are 'miles off' Celtic and Giovanni van Bronckhorst will never win a Scottish title, claims pundit

The former Tottenham midfielder and talkSPORT pundit also claimed that the Ibrox side will never win the league under Giovanni van Bronckhorst due to his European-style tactics.

O'Hara, who is no stranger to giving controversial opinions on Scottish football, insisted that the Dutchman's hopes of domestic sucess have been 'killed' by his Parkhead rival, Ange Postecoglou.

Rangers are currently two points behind Celtic at the top of the table having been crushed 4-0 in the first Old Firm fixture of the season at Celtic Park at the start of the month.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou and Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst prior to the recent Old Firm fixture at Celtic Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

O’Hara told Grosvenor Sport: “Rangers won’t stop Celtic this season, they’re miles off. I don’t think Van Bronckhorst will ever win the Scottish title. He’s more suited to European football. He’s a European manager that sets his team up like a European side. When they play in Scotland they struggle. Ange is the real deal at Celtic and that’s killed him.”

As part of the same discussion, former Celtic youngster and now Open Goal Broomhill boss Simon Ferry was also critical of van Bronckhorst.

He added: “I think he’s a very good manager tactically, but what he’s not got for me is the charisma or personality to be a Rangers manager. That’s where I think there’s a disconnect with him.

"All the best managers have both sides to them. I wouldn’t look at him and think he inspires me, whereas with Steven Gerrard you’re looking across at him thinking, he’s inspired me."