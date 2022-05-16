Rangers have had a better season than Celtic - even if they lose Europa League final, claims pundit

The former Tottenham midfielder, now a presenter on talkSPORT, insists Rangers reaching a European final ranks higher than Celtic's achievement of winning the Scottish title, despite doing so in their first season under Ange Postecoglou after finishing 25 points adrift last season.

O'Hara has also backed Rangers to defeat Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday evening but insists that even if they leave Seville empty-handed they will still have got one up on their Glasgow rivals this term.

Asked which side has had better campaign, O'Hara told Open Goal with Grosvenor Sport: “Rangers 100%, absolutely 100%. It’s a Europa League final, it’s an unbelievable achievement. When was the last time Celtic did that!?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou and Rangers counterpart Giovanni van Bronckhorst after the 1-1 draw at Parkhead on May 1. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“Even if they don’t win it, they’ve still had a better season than Celtic.

“Getting to a Europa League final having beat Dortmund and Leipzig. The budget, the squad – it’s an unbelievable achievement.

“Celtic have won the title 52 times. Who cares? It’s not like it hasn’t been done before. Postecoglou’s done a good job.

“When they got to the 2008 final, they had a bit of dough and they were splashing the cash. Now they’ve done it on a budget.

“If they win it, it’d just be ridiculous. I think they’ll turn over Frankfurt. They’ve beaten Dortmund and Leipzig who are better than them.