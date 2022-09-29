What channel is Hearts v Rangers on? Premiership match info, kick-off time, TV details, team news

Hearts host Rangers at Tynecastle Park on Saturday afternoon for Sky Sports live Scottish football offering.

It begins an intense period of action for both teams. The Capital outfit will have eight fixtures in October with Rangers playing nine times.

The fixture represents a big opportunity for both sides. Despite struggling to reach the required level of performance, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side can go top, for a short period at least, with a win. Meanwhile, Hearts can move into second if they win by two goals.

Match details

Who: Hearts v Rangers

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh

Hearts host Rangers at Tynecastle Park on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

When: Saturday, October 1. Kick-off 12.30pm

Referee: Steven McLean

How to watch

The match is live on Sky Sports Main Event, Football and Ultra HDR channels. Coverage begins at 12.30pm. Highlights of the match will be shown on Sportscene on BBC Scotland from 7.30pm.

Last meeting

The teams faced one another in last season’s Scottish Cup final. Hearts took their opponents to extra time but Rangers won 2-0 with goals from Ryan Jack and Scott Wright, both players coming off the bench having started the Europa League final penalty defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt days previous.

Team news

Robbie Neilson provided an update on Craig Halkett who has had his injury issues this season having been replaced early on in two European ties. The centre-back is touch-and-go for Saturday's match but should be available for the Europa Conference League clash with Fiorentina. Hearts will be without Kye Rowles, Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime. Lewis Neilson picked up a knock on international duty with Scotland Under-21s but should be in contention for a starting spot.

Rangers, like Hearts, have had a few injury issues. Ianis Hagi has returned to light training but is still not near a first-team return. Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be hoping to have John Souttar, Tom Lawrence, Kemar Roofe, Jon McLaughlin and Filip Helander available for selection in the coming weeks.

Anything else?

Hearts are one of Alfredo Morelos’ favourite teams to play against. The Colombian has scored nine times in 12 appearances against the Jam Tarts. Kilmarnock are the only team he has scored more goals against.