Rangers and Celtic 'join race' for talented teenager compared to £100m Man City star
Celtic and Rangers have joined the race to sign highly-rated England youth international Jesse Derry this summer, according to reports.
Son of former footballer Shaun Derry, the 17-year-old Crystal Palace winger has rejected the offer of a professional contract at Selhurst Park, alerting a number of clubs across Europe to his potential availability, with the Old Firm duo said to be ready to rival Chelsea for the talented teenager.
The youngster has a number of potential suitors eyeing a deal in the summer, following his impressive form for the club’s under-18s side. Scoring 16 goals and assisting a further six last season, he earned the Selhurst Park club’s under-18 player of the season award last season, and has continued his impressive form into this campaign too, bagging 10 goals in as many games. He made his debut in the Premier League International Cup, where he scored against RB Leipzig recently.
Likened to a ‘young Jack Grealish’, he earned his maiden call-up to the England under-18s last month, but has thus far rejected a the offer of a new deal with Crystal Palace, with reports indicating he is concerned over a lack of clear pathway to the first team. While his scholarship expires in the summer, Palace would be due to receive a compensation package should he depart.
As per journalist Pete O’Rourke, both Glasgow clubs would face plenty of competition for the player’s signature this summer though, with the midfielder’s potential summer availability putting a host of English Premier League clubs ‘on hot alert’, while it is also said that the teenager is ‘open’ to moving abroad.
Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Greek champions Olympiacos will not look to sign Celtic winger Luis Palma on a permanent deal this summer, as per reports. The Honduran international joined the club on a loan deal until the end of the campaign in January, with an option to make the deal permanent, and helped the club secure the Greek Super League title at the weekend.
