'No doubt': Rangers transfer prediction landed as forgotten Ibrox duo edge closer to EFL record

The Rangers duo look certain to depart the club in the summer.

Rangers duo Kieran Dowell and Ben Davies are on course to break an EFL record with Birmingham City after the Blues confirmed their promotion to the EFL Championship with a 2-1 win over Peterborough United 2-1 last night.

Currently 14 points clear of second-placed Wrexham at the top of the league, Chris Davies’ team require just three more wins from their final six matches to break the divisions point total of 103 points - a record currently held by Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers, having lost just three of their 40 league games this season.

The forgotten Ibrox pair were rested at the ABAX Stadium, as the Blues secured the win that mathematically confirmed their return to the second tier of English football, but have been highly praised for the impact they’ve had on Birmingham’s season as the club celebrated their promotion from EFL League One.

Ben Davies has impressed on loan at Birmingham City this season as they club edge closer to the EFL League title. | Getty Images

“It’s a special night,” reflected Birmingham manager Davies. “It means the world. To see the fans celebrate really is something special. I’ve said previously that the club has suffered a lot, especially in the last few years, and it’s about creating memories, bringing them some joy, and making them proud of their club. I think we’ve done that this season.”

Despite missing the Blues promotion party last night, the pair have proven pivotal to the club’s season, in particular, ex-Norwich City player Dowell has been lauded for his impact on the team since joining in January. The English midfielder has provided a total of seven goal contributions since his arrival, leading pundits to call on the club to make him one of their first signings of the summer transfer window.

“Blues needed a creative spark in January – ‘a bit of craft’ as Davies put it – and the signing of Kieran Dowell has given them that,” wrote BirminghamLive. “He gives Blues an extra gear when they needed it. As Willum Willumsson has faltered, Dowell has come to the fore. Dowell has no business being in EFL League One and Blues will no doubt want him in the Championship next season.”

EFL pundit David Prutton also singled out centre-back Davies for praise earlier this week, as he weighed up the ex-Liverpool player’s chances of signing permanently at St Andrew’s: “Rangers and Birmingham are both huge football clubs, so his understanding of what a big responsibility it is to be able to perform for thousands of fans every single week hasn’t been lost.

“You have to work out whether the money is right, he’s knocking on the door of 30-years-old, so maybe that comes into consideration in regards to what fee they would be happy to pay with his wages involved, but what I’ve seen of Ben and Birmingham City, his spell has gone very well, and if the finances are right, then I think he should go for it.”