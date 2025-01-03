Rangers ace sends defiant 12-word message to fans after dream role in dominant Celtic win

The Rangers ace was handed a rare start in the 3-0 win over Celtic at Ibrox.

Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly hailed the club’s collective spirit after making a rare start in the commanding 3-0 win over Old Firm rivals Celtic on Thursday.

The ex-Motherwell stopper was drafted in to start just his third game for the Ibrox giants after regular number one Jack Butland ruled out of the game when he was admitted to hospital on New Year’s Eve with internal bleeding in his leg. A delighted Kelly registered his second clean sheet of the season as the home side inflicted a first defeat of the season on Celtic.

A long range drive from Ianis Hagi set the tone for Rangers early in the first-half, before goals from Robin Propper and Danilo handed Philippe Clement’s side a deserved victory in the second period despite the Belgian boss being forced to shuffle his pack after being hit with a series of injuries ahead of the game.

Liam Kelly celebrates Rangers win over Celtic at Ibrox. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

The 28-year-old, who began his career in the Ibrox academy, returned to the club on a free transfer in the summer but has been forced to remain patient, with head coach Clement placing his faith in Butland for the bulk of matches. However, with injury decimating his Rangers team, Kelly was given an Old Firm debut in a new-look defence and he took to social media site Instagram to praise the resolve of the squad.

“Everyone’s efforts were incredible,” wrote Kelly on his official Instagram page, before adding: “That’s what Glasgow Rangers is about. Proud day.” Kelly comments were echoed up by Nicolas Raskin, who captained Rangers for the first time with James Tavernier unavailable, with the young Belgian also taking to Instagram to lavish praise on his teammates.