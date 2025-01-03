While the result still leaves Rangers 11 points behind the Hoops in the race for Scottish Premiership title, head coach Philippe Clement said: “The boys get the reward they deserved, what they did not get in the last few weeks, in the League Cup final and the last two games also. And we shot ourselves in the foot by conceding goals against. Things were not on our side. Even with players carrying injuries and changing a lot, everyone in the squad is working really hard to become better and better. This is proof of that and we need to continue like this for the next couple of weeks and months.”