15 of the best Rangers fan photos during 3-0 win over Celtic - including 3 famous faces in Ibrox crowd

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 07:59 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 08:12 GMT

Rangers commanding 3-0 win over Old Firm rivals Celtic saw a trio of famous famous in the Ibrox crowd.

Rangers responded in perfect fashion to their disappointing festive period as a commanding 3-0 win over Celtic opened the new year at Ibrox on Thursday afternoon.

A first-half strike from Ianis Hagi coupled with goals from Robin Propper and Danilo sealed the Gers first victory over their Old Firm rivals this season, while Brendan Rodgers’ previously unstoppable Celtic saw their unbeaten league record smashed in Govan.

While the result still leaves Rangers 11 points behind the Hoops in the race for Scottish Premiership title, head coach Philippe Clement said: “The boys get the reward they deserved, what they did not get in the last few weeks, in the League Cup final and the last two games also. And we shot ourselves in the foot by conceding goals against. Things were not on our side. Even with players carrying injuries and changing a lot, everyone in the squad is working really hard to become better and better. This is proof of that and we need to continue like this for the next couple of weeks and months.”

Here, wee pick out some of the best Rangers supporter images from the match:

Fans arrive at the ground before the the game between Rangers and Celtic.

1. On the way to Ibrox

Fans arrive at the ground before the the game between Rangers and Celtic. | SNS Group

A young fan with a sign for Rangers captain for the day Nicolas Raskin.

2. Captain Raskin

A young fan with a sign for Rangers captain for the day Nicolas Raskin. | SNS Group

Rangers fans celebrate the 3-0 victory over Celtic.

3. Victory

Rangers fans celebrate the 3-0 victory over Celtic. | SNS Group

Fans enjoy the win over rivals Celtic.

4. A big win

Fans enjoy the win over rivals Celtic. | SNS Group

