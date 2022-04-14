Rangers' Aaron Ramsey plan set to come to fruition against Braga and Celtic

That’s not to say the minimal impact was intended. Clearly Rangers went all out to sign the Wales international with the intention of consolidating their place at the top of the league.

At the time Rangers were two points clear of Celtic. Now they sit six points adrift of their greatest rivals.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But there is still much to play for, beginning this evening. Ramsey has started just three league games for the champions and has featured only once in Europe to date when he came on for the last few minutes of the 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

Aaron Ramsey insists his limited minutes for Rangers have been part of a plan. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

He is, however, in line to start the second leg of Rangers’ Europa League quarter final clash with Braga at Ibrox. The hosts are bidding to overcome a 1-0 defeat in Portugal before then facing a Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Celtic at Hampden on Sunday.

Eyebrows were raised when Ramsey remained on the bench throughout last week’s first leg encounter at Estadio Municipal de Braga.

He did return to the side for Sunday’s 4-0 victory over St Mirren but was replaced at half-time. Ramsey suggested that this was all part of a pre-arranged strategy to ensure he can wield the influence his pedigree suggested would be the case when he made such a well-publicised move on loan from Juventus. Restricted minutes in recent weeks will mean he is able to participate more fully when it really matters. That's the thinking, at least.

Ramsey featured only fleetingly for Juventus this season having been bedevilled by niggling injuries, which has been the story of his stay in Italy. It also proved to be a frustration during his otherwise successful days at Arsenal.

Aaron Ramsey watches on from the Rangers bench during the first leg defeat to Braga. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

In view of this history, it would have merited surprise had Ramsey been able to hit the ground running at Ibrox, especially in such a frenetic league.

He has been used sparingly and sometimes not at all, as was the case in Portugal last week. He has scored two goals in eight appearances, including one against Celtic, but is still waiting to play 90 minutes. Only once has he played an entire game since joining Rangers and that was for Wales in their World Cup play-off semi-final win over Austria last month.

Ramsey insists he is feeling the benefit of this softly, softly approach and he hopes Rangers will also profit in the long-term at a crunch stage of the season. There was seemingly method in what some interpreted as madness last Thursday when manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst kept his star player sitting on the sidelines.

Aaron Ramsey's only 90 minutes since joining Rangers came for Wales in their World Cup play-off semi-final win over Austria on March 24 (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

He appeared to be exactly the type of player Rangers needed as they struggled to make something happen in Braga. In the end they failed to register a single shot on target. Van Bronckhorst explained that Ramsey was fit but he had “other options”. It now appears that the player’s appearances are being restricted on purpose as the season reaches a crescendo. Ramsey says he is “feeling good” and is now ready to play a larger part. “I came here to play in the big games and this is obviously a huge game for us now,” he said yesterday.

“Obviously we’ve had a bit of a plan for me over the last few weeks,” he added. “It’s gone along pretty well so hopefully now I can play a part in this game and show what I’m capable of doing by helping the team.

“We want to progress to the next round."

Rangers have potentially eleven games before the end of the season. A last league Old Firm derby is scheduled for two weeks on Sunday. If the Ibrox side do manage to negotiate a way past Braga, the semi-finals will fall either side of that crucial fixture. It will certainly be a test of Ramsey’s ability to withstand such an intense, physically demanding period.

“The thing that I’ve been lacking over the last few years is consistency,” he explained.

“I can still produce the numbers required, and what I used to do. There are no issues with that, it’s just about getting that consistency going and getting into a bit of a rhythm.

“Over the last few weeks now I’ve felt better and felt stronger. Now these games are coming thick and fast hopefully I can play big parts in these games and show what I’m capable of doing.”

He knows time is running out at Rangers. There is still uncertainty about what happens next for the player. He is due to head back to Italy after he has completed his international commitments with Wales in June. Juventus’ intentions for him are not yet known. He is happy to wait until the summer before considering his options.

"Now is not the time really to go into too much detail,” he said. “I still have a year left at Juventus so we will have to reassess the situation in the summer and see what they are thinking and we’ll go from there.

“Those thoughts and discussions will be after the season so there’s no update on that.”

A Europa League final appearance with Rangers – he reached the final with Arsenal three years ago - would certainly turn heads, as would helping the Ibrox side win the double. While much has been made about the switch in fortunes in the league between Rangers and Celtic since the turn of the year, there’s still much to play for, albeit the champions need help from elsewhere.

Rangers were in contention in three competitions when Ramsey signed. They remain in contention for three competitions for the time being.

If that’s still the case amid delirious scenes at full-time this evening it might be because a certain Wales international has had a belated say in the matter.