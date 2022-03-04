Aaron Ramsey chances of Rangers return revealed by Giovanni van Bronckhorst in Aberdeen update

Giovanni van Bronckhorst included the on-loan Juventus midfielder among his injury update ahead of the cinch Premiership clash, which will also incorporate the start of Rangers’ month-long 150th anniversary celebrations.
Reports this morning outlined the lengths the Welsh international had gone to in a bid to regain fitness – even forking out a significant five-figure sum on specialised individual physio treatment, and the investment has paid off for the 27-year-old.
However there is ongoing uncertainty over another midfielder as Steven Davis looks set to miss the match – having played just 66 minutes since early December.
Ryan Jack will also return to the middle of the park for Rangers and is in contention for a place against his former side.
The manager said: “We have more players available. [Filip] Helander, [Ryan] Jack and [Aaron] Ramsey are back. We are only missing [Ianis] Hagi, [Steven] Davis and [Amad] Diallo.”