Aaron Ramsey chances of Rangers return revealed by Giovanni van Bronckhorst in Aberdeen update

Aaron Ramsey has been declared fit for Rangers’ home match with Aberdeen, his manager has revealed.

By David Oliver
Friday, 4th March 2022, 1:37 pm
Updated Friday, 4th March 2022, 1:45 pm

Giovanni van Bronckhorst included the on-loan Juventus midfielder among his injury update ahead of the cinch Premiership clash, which will also incorporate the start of Rangers’ month-long 150th anniversary celebrations.

Reports this morning outlined the lengths the Welsh international had gone to in a bid to regain fitness – even forking out a significant five-figure sum on specialised individual physio treatment, and the investment has paid off for the 27-year-old.

However there is ongoing uncertainty over another midfielder as Steven Davis looks set to miss the match – having played just 66 minutes since early December.

Aaron Ramsey is back in contention for Rangers - but has yet to start a league game for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Ryan Jack will also return to the middle of the park for Rangers and is in contention for a place against his former side.

The manager said: “We have more players available. [Filip] Helander, [Ryan] Jack and [Aaron] Ramsey are back. We are only missing [Ianis] Hagi, [Steven] Davis and [Amad] Diallo.”

