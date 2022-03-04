Aaron Ramsey: The significant chunk of 'own money' Rangers star is paying to get fit

Since arriving in a shock loan move from Juventus in the January transfer market, the Welshman has featured just four times, making only one start against Annan Athletic in the Scottish Cup.

His last appearance was as a late substitute in the club’s 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund. A knock picked up has kept him out of the last four matches but he has returned to the training pitch.

Ramsey is desperate to get fit for what is set to be a tense and exciting end to the season with Rangers looking to retain the Premiership title, win their first Scottish Cup in more than ten years and progress even further in the Europa League.

Rangers star Aaron Ramsey is doing all he can to get fit. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

According to the Scottish Sun, the 31-year-old has paid £30,000 of his own money to fly in physios to work with him on an individual basis and help him recover from his calf injury.

Prior to joining Rangers Ramsey’s time on the pitch with Juventus had been limited due to injury and Covid issues, as well as not being key in manager Massimiliano Allegri’s plans.

Speaking earlier in the week, Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst was unable to say for certain when he would be able to use the midfielder with Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday.

“I don’t have a clear timeline,” the Dutchman said. “Hopefully he can join the team very soon. Aaron is already working on the pitch again.”