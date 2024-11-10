James Tavernier and Cyriel Dessers celebrate the game's opening goal at Ibrox. Cr: SNS Group.James Tavernier and Cyriel Dessers celebrate the game's opening goal at Ibrox. Cr: SNS Group.
James Tavernier and Cyriel Dessers celebrate the game's opening goal at Ibrox. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Rangers 1-0 Hearts player ratings: Ibrox MVP, 90% Gorgie star, one 8/10 from uninspired Gers - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 10th Nov 2024, 18:57 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 08:03 BST

Here’s The Scotsman’s marks out of ten for each player following Rangers 1-0 win over Hearts in the Scottish Premiership.

Cyriel Dessers’ third goal in a week handed Rangers an uninspiring 1-0 win over Hearts at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership.

In a game devoid of any real quality, the game was decided as early as the sixth minute when the Nigerian forward deflected James Tavernier’s shot into the net via a Hearts defender following neat work down the left between Jefte and Nedim Bajrami.

That would be as good as it got at for the home side though, with chances coming and going for Hearts. Costa Rican international Kenneth Vargas was particularly guilty of missing two guilt-edged opportunities to level, but it was the home side that would hang on for a necessary three points.

The result keeps Rangers in third, nine points behind both Celtic and Rangers, while Hearts remain in 11th place, just one point ahead of basement club Hibs.

Here is how The Scotsman rated each player out of ten for their display at Ibrox:

Did well top stop Vargas scoring after a slack pass. Didn't have much to do, but did what he needed to do without any fuss.

1. GK: Jack Butland (Rangers) - 6

Did well top stop Vargas scoring after a slack pass. Didn't have much to do, but did what he needed to do without any fuss.

Little he could do with the goal, made a decent save from Vaclav Cerny. Had little else to do though until stoppage time when Kasanwirjo smashed a shot off the bar.

2. GK: Craig Gordon (Hearts) - 6

Little he could do with the goal, made a decent save from Vaclav Cerny. Had little else to do though until stoppage time when Kasanwirjo smashed a shot off the bar.

Restored to the side and grabbed an assist when he ghosted in at the back post to stab the ball towards goal in trademark style. Didn't do too much right after that though. A poor afternoon for the Rangers skipper.

3. RB: James Tavernier (Rangers) - 5

Restored to the side and grabbed an assist when he ghosted in at the back post to stab the ball towards goal in trademark style. Didn't do too much right after that though. A poor afternoon for the Rangers skipper.

Enjoyed his battle with Jefte and Bajrami, with the English full-back full of effort and endeavour.

4. RB: Daniel Oyegoke (Hearts) - 6

Enjoyed his battle with Jefte and Bajrami, with the English full-back full of effort and endeavour.

