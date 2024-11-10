Cyriel Dessers’ third goal in a week handed Rangers an uninspiring 1-0 win over Hearts at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership.

In a game devoid of any real quality, the game was decided as early as the sixth minute when the Nigerian forward deflected James Tavernier’s shot into the net via a Hearts defender following neat work down the left between Jefte and Nedim Bajrami.

That would be as good as it got at for the home side though, with chances coming and going for Hearts. Costa Rican international Kenneth Vargas was particularly guilty of missing two guilt-edged opportunities to level, but it was the home side that would hang on for a necessary three points.

The result keeps Rangers in third, nine points behind both Celtic and Rangers, while Hearts remain in 11th place, just one point ahead of basement club Hibs.

Here is how The Scotsman rated each player out of ten for their display at Ibrox:

GK: Jack Butland (Rangers) - 6 Did well top stop Vargas scoring after a slack pass. Didn't have much to do, but did what he needed to do without any fuss.

GK: Craig Gordon (Hearts) - 6 Little he could do with the goal, made a decent save from Vaclav Cerny. Had little else to do though until stoppage time when Kasanwirjo smashed a shot off the bar.

RB: James Tavernier (Rangers) - 5 Restored to the side and grabbed an assist when he ghosted in at the back post to stab the ball towards goal in trademark style. Didn't do too much right after that though. A poor afternoon for the Rangers skipper.

RB: Daniel Oyegoke (Hearts) - 6 Enjoyed his battle with Jefte and Bajrami, with the English full-back full of effort and endeavour.