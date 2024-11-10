Cyriel Dessers’ third goal in a week handed Rangers an uninspiring 1-0 win over Hearts at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership.
In a game devoid of any real quality, the game was decided as early as the sixth minute when the Nigerian forward deflected James Tavernier’s shot into the net via a Hearts defender following neat work down the left between Jefte and Nedim Bajrami.
That would be as good as it got at for the home side though, with chances coming and going for Hearts. Costa Rican international Kenneth Vargas was particularly guilty of missing two guilt-edged opportunities to level, but it was the home side that would hang on for a necessary three points.
The result keeps Rangers in third, nine points behind both Celtic and Rangers, while Hearts remain in 11th place, just one point ahead of basement club Hibs.
Here is how The Scotsman rated each player out of ten for their display at Ibrox: