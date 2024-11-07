Skipper not able to play so many games at peak level, says manager

Philippe Clement admits it was “never an easy decision” to drop skipper James Tavernier ahead of Rangers’ 1-1 Europa League draw with Olympiacos.

The 33-year-old has been almost an ever-present when fit since arriving in 2015 but there has been growing criticism over his performances this season and the Gers boss took a big decision to replace him with right-back Dujon Sterling in Greece.

The Ibrox side played well and should have been ahead by the interval but Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side took the lead in the 56th minute through Moroccan forward Ayoub El Kaabi. However, Gers striker Cyriel Dessers levelled eight minutes later to leave the Light Blues with seven points from 12 with four fixtures remaining.

Clement, whose assessed the game as “a very strong performance” but there was “disappointment that we didn’t win” was asked about the Tavernier call and said: “That’s never an easy decision but I want more than one captain in the group. Also, if you get to a certain age, you cannot play 60 games anymore at the same level. So, that’s normal. We knew that before the season. We talked about that before the season also.

“Tav is just the captain. He will continue like that and he will play more games this season. It’s about competition for the spots for everybody. It’s not about one player or one ego or one thing. It’s about one team. It’s about winning together. And he showed it also. Now and in the last couple of weeks also, by playing in a higher position in moments and doing the job for the team. So, that’s what I expect. That’s Rangers. One team, one family. Everybody going for one thing.”

Rangers manager Philippe Clement and his players salute the travelling support at full-time in Piraeus. | AP

Rangers play Nice in France later in the month, then welcome Tottenham to Ibrox before facing Manchester United at Old Trafford and finishing off with the visit of Union Saint-Gilloise to Glasgow.

Clement refused to put a limit on the club’s points potential, despite having to face two of English football’s superpowers.

He said: “I never settle about things. I don’t put goals also before the games because that means that you start to calculate that against certain teams you cannot get points. It’s impossible. I don’t believe in that.

“I’ve seen enough when I was a player or a manager that miracles are possible if you go for it. So we will go for that the next months against these really big teams. So I think we are on track, to take these seven points. I hoped it was nine.

“I think it was possible today. We had the chances to win this game. So in that part the disappointment is there. But it’s not about calculating. It’s the next couple of months. To dig in every time in these European games and make it a special night.

