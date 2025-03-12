£5m Scotland star in career milestone as Rangers flop closes in on record breaking title win
Tommy Conway celebrated his latest call-up to the Scotland squad yesterday by hitting a career milestone as he scored the opening goal in Middlesbrough’s crucial 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers in the EFL Championship.
The 22-year-old forward put Michael Carrick’s side on course for victory when he turned in Finn Azaz’s low centre from the left to open the scoring after just 11 minutes, before Dutch defender Anfernee Dijksteel sealed all three points for the Teessiders just before the hour mark. His third goal in his last six games, the win puts Conway and his teammates them within three points of a EFL Championship playoff spot.
A £5million summer signing for Middlesbrough from Bristol City, his early goal also took him to 11 league goals for the season, meaning the Scotland starlet’s debut campaign at the Riverside Stadium is officially his most prolific yet, with head coach Carrick admitting he is delighted with the forward’s goal scoring instincts since his arrival.
“He's always in there,” said Carrick last month. “His minutes per goal is impressive this season. We have to keep making those opportunities for him.” The win shoots Boro back into eighth place, with just three points separating themselves and Coventry City in in the final play-off position.
Elsewhere, on loan Rangers midfielder Kieran Dowell continued his resurgence at Birmingham City, as he scored his second goal in four days to help the Blues cement their spot at the top of the EFL League One table. Opening the scoring from the penalty spot, he and fellow Ibrox loanee Ben Davies secure a narrow 2-1 win over Stevenage, with the win moving them 14 points clear of promotion hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers and Wrexham.
With ex-Celtic midfielder Tomoki Iwata and former Hearts man Andy Cochrane also in the Blues’ starting XI, the victory moved Birmingham onto 82 points for the season with 11 games still to go, meaning the former Scottish Premiership quarter trio are course to break the EFL record points tally, which is currently held by Wolverhampton Wanderers, who won the league with 103 points in 2014.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.