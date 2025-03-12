£5m Scotland star in career milestone as Rangers flop closes in on record breaking title win

The 22-year-old was named in Scotland’s first squad of the year yesterday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy Conway celebrated his latest call-up to the Scotland squad yesterday by hitting a career milestone as he scored the opening goal in Middlesbrough’s crucial 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers in the EFL Championship.

The 22-year-old forward put Michael Carrick’s side on course for victory when he turned in Finn Azaz’s low centre from the left to open the scoring after just 11 minutes, before Dutch defender Anfernee Dijksteel sealed all three points for the Teessiders just before the hour mark. His third goal in his last six games, the win puts Conway and his teammates them within three points of a EFL Championship playoff spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A £5million summer signing for Middlesbrough from Bristol City, his early goal also took him to 11 league goals for the season, meaning the Scotland starlet’s debut campaign at the Riverside Stadium is officially his most prolific yet, with head coach Carrick admitting he is delighted with the forward’s goal scoring instincts since his arrival.

Kieran Dowell was on the scoresheet for Birmingham City against in last night's 2-1 win over Stevenage. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

“He's always in there,” said Carrick last month. “His minutes per goal is impressive this season. We have to keep making those opportunities for him.” The win shoots Boro back into eighth place, with just three points separating themselves and Coventry City in in the final play-off position.

Elsewhere, on loan Rangers midfielder Kieran Dowell continued his resurgence at Birmingham City, as he scored his second goal in four days to help the Blues cement their spot at the top of the EFL League One table. Opening the scoring from the penalty spot, he and fellow Ibrox loanee Ben Davies secure a narrow 2-1 win over Stevenage, with the win moving them 14 points clear of promotion hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers and Wrexham.