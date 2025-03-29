Rangers interim head coach Barry Ferguson during the 4-3 win over Dundee at Dens Park. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Interim head coach unhappy despite 4-3 victory

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Ferguson has hailed his Rangers side for taking three points from a game they would have lost before his arrival.

But the interim Ibrox manager has warned his players that they still need to buck up their ideas as he lamented “old habits” creeping into the team’s play as they twice fell two goals behind Dundee. The Dens Park side also hit the post through Simon Murray which would have made it 4-3 to the hosts in the first minute of time added on. Cyriel Dessers slipped home a winner two minutes later for Rangers, whose fans serenaded Ferguson at the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was, however, not very happy with how his team had performed for long spells of the game. They were 2-0 down after 20 minutes and trailing 3-1 shortly after the hour mark before goals from James Tavernier and substitute Tom Lawrence set up a rousing, end-to-end finish.

Rangers interim head coach Barry Ferguson during the 4-3 win over Dundee at Dens Park. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“It’s a brilliant three points but overall, certainly the first half, we were miles off it,” said Ferguson. “You can see in my face it’s frustration, I saw so many old, bad habits come in.

“I had to make a couple of changes at half-time, I had to change the shape of the team from a three to a four to try to…. kick-start us basically.

“Second half was more like it, but we were giving too many opportunities and easy goals away. We were sloppy at times. I said to them after it, there’s a lot of work needs to happen this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to sit down, go through things and work hard on the training ground because there were a lot of things I didn’t like. One thing about my players is they never give in. This has been labelled at them for a long time now, but I think five or six weeks ago, Rangers would come away with nothing. The Rangers team I have got just now, my players, that’s the side I’ve drilled into them.

“But we need to do a lot better with other things within the game, in terms of how we approach it from the start. I warned them what it would be like coming here, but we gave Dundee a goal of a start. We were sloppy, off it.